Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TAP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

