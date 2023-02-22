Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells $278,848.32 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $278,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 1st, John Ederer sold 959 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92.

MODN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 261,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

