MML Investors Services LLC Sells 54,956 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,956 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

