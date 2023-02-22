MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

