MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 12,486 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

