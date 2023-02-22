MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 11,050 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $205.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.