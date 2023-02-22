MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.