MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.67 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63.

