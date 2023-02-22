MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $351.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

