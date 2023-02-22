MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,468 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02.

