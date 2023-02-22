MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,244 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75.

