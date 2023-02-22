MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $231.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

