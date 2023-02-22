MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 15,830 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $262.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

