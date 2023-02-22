Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $9.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

