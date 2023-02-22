Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $18.97. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 50,925 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
