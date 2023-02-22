Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $18.97. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 50,925 shares.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 771,890 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 480,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

