MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Further Reading

