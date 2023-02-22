Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Middleby Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

