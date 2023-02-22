MetisDAO Price Tops $37.32 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $37.32 or 0.00154930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $166.00 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00214089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 39.57684185 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $7,041,912.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

