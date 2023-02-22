Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $54.29 million and $686,040.10 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00013251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,915,990 coins and its circulating supply is 16,930,968 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,909,977 with 16,928,802 in circulation.

