Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 68300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

