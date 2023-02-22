Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace stock traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 358,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medpace by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

