Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.30 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.75-$2.40 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE MED opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. Medifast has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $197.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Medifast

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 131.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

