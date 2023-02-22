McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.01. 637,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

