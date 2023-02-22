Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.32-0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $153-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.27 million. Matterport also updated its Q1 guidance to -($0.09-0.11) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Matterport has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.