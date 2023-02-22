Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.32-0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $153-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.27 million. Matterport also updated its Q1 guidance to -($0.09-0.11) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.
Matterport Stock Performance
MTTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Matterport has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
See Also
