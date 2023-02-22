Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stephens

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stephens from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Down 6.7 %

MATX stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Matson has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.