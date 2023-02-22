Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.
Matador Resources Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 997,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
