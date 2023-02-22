Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 997,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

