Marty T. Caywood Sells 825 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,149. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $465.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

