MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

