MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.39.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.
