Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.94 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 1,563,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
