Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.94 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 1,563,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

