Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 15.2%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 452,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,658,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manchester United by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

