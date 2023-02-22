Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.39 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Maker has a total market capitalization of $762.69 million and $42.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $780.14 or 0.03223981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

