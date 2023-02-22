Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.47

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.