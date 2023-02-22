LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $152.73 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $152.73 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $10.22 or 0.00042462 BTC on major exchanges.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
