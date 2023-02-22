Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 5.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LOW opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.