Loblaw Companies (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.70 per share for the quarter.

Shares of L stock opened at C$116.88 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$95.01 and a 1 year high of C$126.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. 54.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

