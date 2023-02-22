loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 5.1%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 190,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 558,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,942,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,461.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,136,098 shares of company stock worth $2,221,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.