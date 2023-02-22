LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. LivaNova also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

