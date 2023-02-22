LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.