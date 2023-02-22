Lisk Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $163.55 million and $5.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,735,080 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

