Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Hits $5.68 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.68 billion and approximately $22.68 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,629.56 or 0.06736818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,184,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,184,577.00167365 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,631.19915818 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $32,741,558.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

