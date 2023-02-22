Lido DAO (LDO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.41 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00011966 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $282.81 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,531,251 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

