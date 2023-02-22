Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.98% of Levere worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVRA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Levere by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 450,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Levere by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Levere Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Levere stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

