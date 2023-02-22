Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Avery Dennison worth $307,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

