Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 87,635 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $347,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.