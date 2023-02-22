Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 87,635 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $347,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.45.
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
