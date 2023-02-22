Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 78,960 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of HDFC Bank worth $258,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.