Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 77,082 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,082 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of PTC worth $157,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,627 shares of company stock valued at $53,336,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

