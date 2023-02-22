Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 70,570 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,570 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vulcan Materials worth $167,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

VMC opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average of $172.84.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

