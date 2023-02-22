Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 100,808 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of S&P Global worth $412,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 24,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $350.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.78 and a 200-day moving average of $346.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

