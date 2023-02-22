Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $566.43 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,180 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $566,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.