Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $476.04 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Humana worth $476,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.28 and a 200-day moving average of $507.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

